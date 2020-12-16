Although head coach Chris Holtmann is still trying to learn about his team, an unusual season forces the Buckeyes to begin their conference play with a slew of questions and a key piece missing.

Following a lackluster performance against Cleveland State Sunday, No. 20 Ohio State (5-0) will get its chance to improve with a road trip to Purdue (4-2). Noting the Boilermakers’ height and coaching as strengths of the program, Holtmann said it will be determined if the Buckeyes are ready for Big Ten competition.

“Certainly in a perfect world, you would like to have some more games under your belt and a little bit more game experience against similar competition to the Big Ten,” Holtmann said Tuesday. “Obviously they’re important games, but we’re also still learning about our group as a whole.”

Holtmann said the Buckeyes’ offensive flow and ball movement against the Vikings are among a “a long list of things” he and his staff are focused on improving.

The Buckeyes — who Holtmann described as a “work in progress” — will play against a Purdue team that utilizes height and evenly-distributed scoring to attack its opponents.

“Both teams certainly have some new faces, new personnel, but also when you look at who they’re returning, they’re returning a preseason all-conference big guy and now they’ve added a tremendous freshman with great size,” Holtmann said.

In the teams’ lone meeting last season, the Buckeyes defeated the Boilermakers 68-52. Then-junior forward Kyle Young led Ohio State with 16 points while Purdue’s two leading scorers in the game are no longer with the program.

In the 2020-21 season, the Boilermakers have five different players averaging 12 or more points. Freshman center Zach Edey leads the team with 13.3 points per game.

Edey, who stands at 7-foot-3, continues a tradition set by Purdue head coach Matt Painter of having a 7-foot player on the court.

“It’s now become a part of their system and what they’re recruiting to,” Holtmann said. “The incredible size is unique to a couple programs — Purdue certainly being one of them.”

Junior forward Trevion Williams — standing at 6-foot-9 — brings additional size to the floor for Purdue. Williams averages 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds on the season.

With size on the horizon, the Buckeyes will likely have to compete with a depleted frontcourt. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, who leads the team with 15.5 points per game, missed Ohio State’s previous game with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Holtmann said Liddell is progressing and “being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.”

In the absence of Liddell, freshman forward Zed Key was tasked with stepping up against Cleveland State, and he was able to record the first double-double of his career.

Similar to the size he will see Wednesday, Key had to go up against 7-foot-2 Cleveland State freshman center Mabor Majak — a player that presented a unique challenge to defend.

“It can be tough, because when he catches the ball, he’s going to go right over you so you’ve just gotta — don’t let him catch the ball and be physical with him,” Key said Sunday. “If he does catch the ball, wall up and be strong and then go grab the rebound if he misses.”

With the size advantage Purdue presents on the floor, Holtmann said the game will provide the Buckeyes with a difficult obstacle.

“That’s a significant challenge for us — particularly with a man down — the depth across our front line,” Holtmann said. “We’ll learn a lot. I think we’re really going to have to stay out of foul trouble, I think we’re going to have to be really smart about that. We’re going to have to deal with them making some shots over us because that’s what they do.”

The game will tip at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Mackey Arena.