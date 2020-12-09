In their first true test of the season, the Buckeyes overcame a double-digit deficit to claim their fourth win of the season.

No. 22 Ohio State (4-0) would trail as much as 11 points in the second half, but they would battle back into the game and outlast Notre Dame (1-2). With the help of 17 second-half points from sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, the Buckeyes would down the Fighting Irish 90-85.

With the Buckeyes leading 81-80 with under two minutes left in the game, Ohio State would edge out Notre Dame down the stretch.

“Really proud of our guys, thought we had a lot of guys step up, thought our performance in the second half was considerably better — we moved the ball, we played together more on both ends in the second half,” Holtmann said Tuesday.

Both Buckeyes and Fighting Irish came out firing from the outside. The opening four buckets for Notre Dame all came from beyond the arc, and Ohio State turned three of its first four makes into 3-point shots.

The Buckeyes came into the game shooting 32.3 percent on an average of just under 21 3-pointers a game.

However, the Fighting Irish came in hitting on 39.5 percent on an average of 22 shots from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Cormac Ryan carried the load for Notre Dame early — scoring 15 first half points on 5-of-7 shooting. Ryan would finish the game with 15 points.

Liddell collected the second double-double of his career Tuesday. He grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with 19 points.

Ohio State received a boost from junior forward Justin Ahrens, who buried three shots from beyond the 3-point line in the first half. Ahrens came into the game with five made 3-pointers on 45.5 percent shooting.

“We need his ability to stretch the defense and just play, just play the game” Holtmann said. “He has a really good feel for the game.”

Ahrens would finish the game with 12 points.

Redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing came into the game leading Ohio State in scoring with an average of 15.0 points per game.

Sueing would pour in 16 points against the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame would extend its lead to as much as 11 points in the second half. The Buckeyes would trim the deficit and take the lead with 8:44 remaining in the game.

Ohio State would outscore Notre Dame 56-43 in the second half.

Junior forward Nate Laszewski would corral nine rebounds to go along with 17 points for Notre Dame.

Junior guard Prentiss Hubb would lead the Fighting Irish with 26 points.

The Fighting Irish would finish the game with a 35-32 rebounding advantage over the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes would score 24 points off Fighting Irish turnovers.

Ohio State will return to the court when it plays host to Cleveland State Sunday at 4 p.m.

This story was updated Tuesday at 10:33 p.m. with quotes from Chris Holtmann.