The Buckeyes were able to pull out their third straight win in what was a defensive slugfest Wednesday.

No. 23 Ohio State (3-0) used a suffocating defensive performance to lift it over Morehead State 77-44. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell said the Buckeyes’ defensive prowess came from their communication on that end of the floor.

“I feel like we were more connected on all pages,” Liddell said. “I feel like in practice we have to work on being more connected and not getting into our own shells and I feel like we went out there and did that.

Ohio State struggled to put away the Eagles in the early goings, as they were able to keep the game in reach throughout the opening half — trailing by only 10 at halftime.

Morehead State redshirt junior guard DeVon Cooper played a key role in the Eagles’ early success — scoring nine points in the game’s opening half.

Cooper finished the game with 11 points on 2-of-8 from the field.

Cooper’s partner in the backcourt, junior guard Skyelar Potter added a team-high 13 points and six boards.

The Eagles employed an aggressive 2-3 zone defense that gave Ohio State fits early on in the game, walling the Buckeyes off from the paint and harrassing 3-point shooters.

The Buckeyes shot an abysmal 3-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, however the Buckeyes found success in the second half — shooting 7-for-14 in the final frame.

However, the Buckeyes found success from the mid-range — shooting 7-of-14 on mid-range jumpers in the first half.

Liddell was once again a key factor in the Buckeyes’ success on the interior. The Illinois native finished with a game-high 16 points and added seven rebounds.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said that Liddell’s aggression has increased from last season and that will need to remain a part of his game as the season continues.

“I think he’s playing with force and that’s the biggest thing for him,” Holtmann said. “As the competition and talent level increases, I think that’s gonna be the real challenge for him to consistently do that.”

Liddell also played a factor in Ohio State’s dominance on the boards, as the Buckeyes held a 43-32 advantage in the rebounding margin.

Liddell’s partner in the front court, senior forward Kyle Young added a team-high nine rebounds to go along with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

The Buckeye defense also produced a strong showing, holding the Eagles to just 13-of-52 from the field. Ohio State locked in even more in the second half, holding Morehead State to 13.3 percent in the last frame.

Ohio State also forced the Eagles into mistakes, forcing 17 turnovers.

Young and redshirt senior guard CJ Walker each had multiple steals. Walker led the way with three, while Young added two and a block.

Walker’s impact wasn’t just felt on the defensive end as he added 11 points and a team-high four assists.

“He is active defensively, he set the tone defensively, he plays with pace on offense,” Holtmann said. “He can be really special when he does those things.”

Ohio State returns to action Saturday when they take on North Carolina A&M at 7 p.m.

This story was updated on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8:06 p.m. with quotes from Chris Holtmann and E.J. Liddell.