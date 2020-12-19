In an effort to get back on track, the Buckeyes were unable to find the win column in the final series before their winter break.

No. 18 Ohio State (3-6-1) tied its Thursday meeting with Arizona State (4-6-2), but the Sun Devils were able to down the Buckeyes to capture the second game and the series Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Buckeyes’ standing in the Big Ten was unchanged as matchups with Arizona State don’t count toward conference standings.

Game 1

After 65 minutes and a flurry of goals, the opening game of Ohio State’s series with Arizona State ended where it started: in a tie.

An equalizing goal by Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton with just 7:46 remaining in regulation ended a 4-0 run by the Sun Devils and lifted the Buckeyes out of the clutches of a loss.

Although Ohio State needed Singleton’s heroics, the Buckeyes fast start is what kept them in front for the majority of the contest. Jumping on Arizona State freshman goaltender Cole Brady, the Buckeyes pulled ahead 3-0 with just under 12 minutes to go in the opening period — missing on just two of their five shots.

Junior goaltender Evan DeBrouwer would relieve Brady for the final 56 minutes of the game, and he saved 18 shots and allowed one goal.

Senior goaltender Tommy Nappier would face 40 shots throughout the game, saving 40 of the attempts.

Game 2

An explosive second period from Arizona State proved too much for an Ohio State team searching to win its first series of the season.

The Sun Devils outscored the Buckeyes 3-1 in the second period — including the go-ahead goal by sophomore defenseman Jack Judson with less than a minute to go in the period.

The Buckeyes didn’t do themselves any favors in the second period as they amassed 17 penalty minutes — which the Sun Devils capitalized on, netting a powerplay goal in the period.

Ohio State sophomore defenseman Layton Ahac achieved a personal milestone when he notched the first goal of his college career in the first period.

For a second consecutive game, Nappier was able to blank the Sun Devils through the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Arizona State’s strong second period would see damage Nappier’s save percentage, leveling at 90.3 percent by the conclusion of the game.

The Buckeyes will return to the ice Jan. 8 with a two-game series with Penn State in Columbus.