The pandemic has taken a mental toll on many, and Ohio State is looking to lessen the financial burden of mental health treatment by providing students up to $3,000 from the Student Advocacy Center to cover those costs.

The center received $52,198 of a $1.6 million award Ohio State received to be applied toward higher education mental health resources, according to an email sent to program coordinators at the university.

According to the center’s website, mental health financial assistance is available for any expenses that have been or will be accrued from March 1 to Dec. 30.

To be eligible for assistance, a student must be a domestic undergraduate, graduate or professional student at Ohio State, currently enrolled in at least one credit hour toward a degree-granting program, have a current Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file and meet all Satisfactory Academic Progress requirements.

Students from all Ohio State campuses and those taking only online classes due to the pandemic are also eligible to apply.

The Student Advocacy Center will approve funding for the costs of intensive treatment programs — including intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization — counseling and therapy sessions, student health insurance copays, medications, transportation to medical appointments or treatments, and childcare associated with attending counseling/therapy sessions. Students applying need documentation, such as receipts or invoices, in order to receive funding.

Students can find the application for mental health financial assistance on the Student Advocacy Center’s website.

For those in need of mental health services, resources are available.

24/7 Hotlines: Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline: 800-662-4357 Franklin County Mental Health Crisis Hotline: 614-276-2273

Therapy: Counseling and Consultation Services : 614-292-5766 Holistic Consultation : 614-607-0980

Psychiatric Care/Hospitalization:

Owen Milnes contributed reporting.