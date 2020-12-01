Ohio State Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron will leave the position after serving in the role for five years.

In an email to the Ohio State community Tuesday, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced McPheron will officially step down June 30, 2021, and continue with the university as a professor of entomology. McPheron first took over as Ohio State’s chief academic officer December 2015 in an interim capacity. The position was made permanent in June 2016.

“He is an exemplary Buckeye, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his service to our students, faculty, staff and community partners,” Johnson said.

McPheron, an Ohio State alum, previously served as dean of the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences from November 2012 to November 2015.

Johnson said the university will launch a national search for McPheron’s replacement in the coming weeks for a smooth transition of leadership for the Office of Academic Affairs in June.

McPheron’s salary as of December 2019 is $573,700.