Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan has agreed to step down from his role after his official appointment began in December 2019.

Deputy Chief Mike Woods will step in as interim chief while a national search for Quinlan’s replacement begins.

Quinlan has been the center of attention directed toward Columbus Police reform efforts after leading the division through the summer 2020 racial justice protests, during which Columbus Police came under fire for institutional racism and excessive use of force on protesters.

“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said in the release. “Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in Division’s ability to change on its own.”

Ginther said in a recorded statement that the search for Quinlan’s replacement will be conducted by firm Ralph Andersen and Associates, the same firm the city hired to replace Kim Jacobs when she retired in February 2019. Quinlan served as interim police chief during the search before being appointed. His probationary period was set to expire Feb 7.

“Our commitment to change and reform will not wane as we seek the next leader of the Division of Police,” Ginther said.

Columbus residents approved ballot Issue 2 in November, which established a Civilian Police Review Board to oversee investigations of misconduct by Columbus Police officers. According to the charter, the board — made up of members representative of the demographics of Columbus communities — will have subpoena power to obtain evidence and call witnesses, recommend resolutions to complaints and offer disciplinary measures.

“We will gain civilian oversight of police for the first time in our city’s history,” Ginther said.

Quinlan joined Columbus Police in 1989, according to the Columbus Police website. He graduated from Ohio State in 1993 with a degree in criminology.

“The opportunity to serve as your Chief of Police has been the honor of my career,” Quinlan said in a written statement. “While I very much hoped to continue in that role, I respect the safety director’s decision, and the community’s need to go in a different direction.”