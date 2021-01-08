Ohio State’s offensive line will most likely not score a touchdown Monday, but its play will provide opportunities for others to put up points against Alabama.

A reflection of a team’s success in the passing and running games, the Buckeyes offensive line created time for junior quarterback Justin Fields and openings for graduate running back Trey Sermon in a 49-28 win against Clemson. Advancing to the national championship and a meeting with an Alabama front seven that is littered with talent, redshirt junior offensive guard Wyatt Davis sees the battle up front as a healthy barometer to the outcome of the game.

“It’s going to be very important. I feel like that’s basically how it goes every single game, Alabama or not. The battle is won in the trenches,” Davis said Thursday. “They have a great defensive line up front, they have a great offensive line, Joe Moore Award winners, and we’re just going to have to come out and play football.”

In order to pass its final test, the Ohio State offensive line will battle against an Alabama front that is composed of talent across the board.

Alabama’s defense has seen a dip in production this season, allowing 351.2 yards per game and an average of 19.5 points per contest.

However, the Crimson Tide defense is surrendering the 12th fewest rushing yards at 107.6 per game.

Through the air, junior quarterback Justin Fields and his talented targets will look to continue a rhythm they found against Clemson when they connected in the end zone on six separate occasions.

Despite taking a hit that forced him to miss a play in the Sugar Bowl, Fields said he will “be good by Monday night.”

Regardless of his mobility against Alabama, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson recognized the importance of keeping a clean pocket for the talented Fields.

“He also throws the ball when protection is good, and that will be a challenge with Alabama, as well,” Wilson said. “But he can make all the throws, and at the same time as talented he is I think he’s scratching the surface.”

Ohio State’s total offense ranks No. 4 in the country with an average of just under 545 yards per game — more than 272 of which come on the ground.

Sermon’s emergence has largely contributed to the Buckeyes’ rushing success. In the last three games, Sermon has dashed for 636 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Finding his groove, Sermon has not lost sight of the linemen that have cleared up space for him to succeed.

“Those guys are great up front. They make my job easy. They control the line of scrimmage. They get great push,” Sermon said Thursday.

An outside perspective has also given recognition to Ohio State’s unit in the trenches.

Alabama sophomore linebacker Christian Harris said the Buckeyes’ recent success on the ground stems from the efforts of their offensive line.

“I think it starts with them up front,” Harris said Thursday. “Their O-line is really physical. They do a really good job of just, like I said, executing whatever their coach’s game plan is, especially getting to the second level.”

Despite recent success, the Ohio State offensive line has been a revolving door of available personnel. COVID-19 cases have forced the Buckeyes to send out a different offensive line combination in each of their last three games.

In the Sugar Bowl, sophomore guard Harry Miller’s absence required redshirt sophomore guard Matt Jones to step up on the big stage — an opportunity the New York native seized.

Another player that was tasked with stepping up was freshman tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The Ohio native played at guard against Clemson following an injury to Jones.

Redshirt junior center Josh Myers had high praise on the first-year offensive lineman’s potential.

“I don’t know if I should say this or not because it’s pretty early on in Paris’ career, but in my personal opinion, if Paris isn’t an Outland Trophy winner before he leaves here then he’s screwed something up, because he should be by the time he leaves. In my opinion. He’s that talented,” Myers said Thursday.

Myers said the exceptional play of the backup offensive linemen speaks highly to the culture that has been established in the unit.

“You’ve seen our team throughout this season miss people, people who would normally be starting, that just aren’t there certain weeks,” Myers said. “And I think what you’ve seen throughout our team is people who typically wouldn’t be starting in a situation and understanding that they have to do what they have to do to help our team win the game.”

Wilson said the consistent play of the offensive line has been fueled by the depth of the unit and the ability of the tight ends to help with blocking.

Even with the offensive line’s success to this point, Wilson said the true evaluation of the unit’s performance comes once the season is finished.

“So we’ll wait until Monday night to see how good a line it is, and they’re going to get their strongest test Monday night with Alabama’s front because they’re the best we’ve seen,” Wilson said Thursday. “Trey (Sermon) makes the plays, Justin (Fields) makes the plays. But without those cats up front, it wouldn’t be the offense that we have.”