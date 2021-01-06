Justin Fields continued a recent, unwritten tradition at Ohio State Wednesday: winning the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football.

The junior quarterback became the sixth Buckeye to win the award given to the best Big Ten player in the past decade. Fields, who marked the 22nd time an Ohio State player earned the honor, received 12-of-13 first place votes from the Big Ten coaches.

Entering the national championship, Fields has thrown for 1,906 yards and 21 touchdowns. He threw for a career-high 385 yards and six touchdowns in his most recent performance against Clemson.

Fields also earned Griese-Brees Big Ten Conference Quarterback of the Year and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year.