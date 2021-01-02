Despite fighting through an injury suffered in the second quarter, Justin Fields’ arm set a Sugar Bowl record Friday.

The junior quarterback threw for five touchdowns in the game’s first three quarters — setting an Ohio State bowl record on top of the Sugar Bowl record. The play that gave Fields the record was a 66-yard strike to junior receiver Chris Olave with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter.

At the time the record was set, Fields found seven different receivers to obtain 329 passing yards. His record-setting pass put Ohio State ahead 42-21.