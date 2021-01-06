After a stellar performance against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, the Ohio State run defense has a difficult task in slowing Crimson Tide senior running back Najee Harris.

Supported by the spectacular Alabama offensive line, Harris has dominated defenses all season en route to the Doak Walker Award — which is given to the nation’s best running back. After slowing down Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the Sugar Bowl, Ohio State senior linebacker Pete Werner said that the Buckeyes will just need to play in a similar fashion to shut down Harris.

“They’re two of the top backs in the country. The thing to look more about Najee Harris is he’s more of a physical guy, but then we have certain things to prep for that,” Werner said Wednesday. “The guys are a little bit different, but as long as we do what we did for Etienne, then I think we’ll be very good at stopping him.”

The Buckeyes’ run defense held Etienne to less than half of his average per game output of 76.2 yards, as he was bottled up for just 32 yards on 10 carries.

Harris had a stellar performance in the Rose Bowl, rushing for 125 yards against the Notre Dame defense — highlighted by a 53-yard carry in which he hurdled a Notre Dame defender.

The California native said that he started hurdling due to the fact that he was getting hit low.

“I got tired of getting chopped in the legs, man, in the ankles. It hurts. I guess I just started hurdling,” Harris said Wednesday.

Harris led the Southeastern Conference with 1,387 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 230 pounds, Harris uses both his strength and speed to wear down opposing defenses.

In terms of slowing Harris down, graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard said the Buckeyes will need to remain disciplined in the run defense.

“I think it’s obviously not a secret that Najee Harris is one of the most dynamic running backs in college football, and it’s something we haven’t taken lightly,” Hilliard said. “We need guys staying in their gaps. We need guys running to the ball. And like I said last week, if we get 11 guys running to the ball every play, I think we’ll be alright.

Harris runs behind the Joe Moore Award winning Crimson Tide offensive line — which is given to the best offensive line in the nation.

As the Buckeyes’ front seven prepares for the challenges provided by the Alabama offensive line, graduate defensive end Jonathon Cooper said that the Buckeyes have already faced stout offensive fronts in Clemson’s and their own in practice.

“Clemson’s O-line is a very good offensive line, the same way Alabama — Alabama has a very good offensive line,” Cooper said. “It’s no different from going against our guys every day in practice. We compete against the best here at Ohio State.”

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs called the Crimson Tide offensive front one of the biggest that the Buckeyes have had to deal with at this point in the season.

However, Coombs argued that the size of the Alabama line isn’t its only strength.

“They’re also very gifted, very athletic, they can run, and they do a great job,” Coombs said. “It’s going to be really, really important for us to we’re fitting the right gaps, that we have inside hands with great pad level and that we — because if you misfit a gap or you get high in your pads or your hands are outside, they’re going to take advantage of it.”

As the Crimson Tide offensive line produces a lot of push at the line, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett said the game will be won in the trenches.

“Games like this will be won up front. If you can’t move offensive and defensive lines then you have no chance at winning in my opinion,” Garrett said. “Offensive linemen and defensive linemen are unsung heroes, so we might not get the glamorous, the flash, but it’s won up front. The better front is going to win this game.”