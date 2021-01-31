After a battle of the fittest, it was the Buckeyes who proved to be the last team standing after winning the second game of the series.

After a rough 7-4 loss on Friday, No. 3 Ohio State (9-5-0) and No. 2 Minnesota (9-4-0) earned a series split Saturday with a 3-1 win.

“It’s not just because they won that I’m very excited about their effort and how well they played,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said Saturday.

The Buckeyes jumped on the Golden Gophers to the tune of 2-0 before Minnesota junior forward Abigail Boreen broke the drought in the final second of the second period.

