The Ohio State Women's Hockey team lines up before the start of the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers (21) anticipates the puck drop during a faceoff during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Emma Maltais (17) closely watches the situation down the court during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Brooke Bink (8) attempts to steal the puck back from Minnesota during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
The Ohio State Women's hockey team celebrates another successful goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Brooke Bink (8) fights off a Minnesota player to maintain possession of the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Emma Maltais (17) hunts down a Minnesota defenseman during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State junior defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) chases the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State parents and family celebrate a successful goal by the ladies during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
The Ohio State women's hockey team celebrate a goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers (21) fights with a Minnesota player in a face-off during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers (21) outpaces a Minnesota player during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers (21) quarrels for control of the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers (21) maneuvers through the competition as she attempts to score during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior Forward Emma Maltais (17) goes to position the puck for a shot on the goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers (21) battles with a Minnesota player for possession of the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defenseman Sara Saekkinen (22) moves with the puck behind the goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Jenna Buglioni (10) celebrates a successful goal by senior forward Liz Schepers (21) during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State junior goaltender Andrea Braendli (20) traps the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost the game 7-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
After a battle of the fittest, it was the Buckeyes who proved to be the last team standing after winning the second game of the series.
After a rough 7-4 loss on Friday, No. 3 Ohio State (9-5-0) and No. 2 Minnesota (9-4-0) earned a series split Saturday with a 3-1 win.
“It’s not just because they won that I’m very excited about their effort and how well they played,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said Saturday.
The Buckeyes jumped on the Golden Gophers to the tune of 2-0 before Minnesota junior forward Abigail Boreen broke the drought in the final second of the second period.
