An attempted robbery at North Fourth Street and East 14th Avenue Thursday night prompted an Ohio State neighborhood safety notice Friday.

Columbus Police responded to a robbery report after a female Ohio State student was approached by three unknown teenagers at North Fourth Street and East 14th Avenue at about 10 p.m. Thursday. The student was with a group of friends when she was approached, according to the notice. The suspects, two of whom are believed to be female, asked for money.

The notice states the student reached into her purse for money before being pepper-sprayed and struck in the face by one of the suspects. The suspects were unsuccessful at attempting to steal her purse and fled to a nearby vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police’s non-emergency line at 614-645-4545.