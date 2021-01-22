Gov. Mike DeWine added $100 million to the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s fiscal year 2021 budget Friday after significant funding cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The increased funding is part of a $390 million funding restoration across the state’s agencies. DeWine said in the release that the amount is intended to balance out the previous cuts to the biennial budget.

In March, DeWine declared Ohio in a state of emergency due to the pandemic and cut about $775 million in general revenue fund appropriations in May. The general fund is mainly made of taxes and fees and is the primary fund the state uses to pay expenses and fundoperations.

“In the springtime, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, and on Ohio’s revenues, was dire,” DeWine said.

The Department of Higher Education lost nearly $100 million in the cuts, and Ohio State lost out on nearly $15 million in expected funds.

Ohio State cut $250 million from its fiscal year 2021 operating budget, which was approved by the Board of Trustees in August.

“As many schools, colleges and universities return to in-person learning, it’s important that the funding be reinstated,” DeWine said.