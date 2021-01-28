The Ohio State chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, commonly known as Pike, resigned its national charter after an Ohio State investigation led to the revocation of its student organization status through August 2024, effective Tuesday.

Ryan Sheffield, a third-year in business and president of Ohio State’s Interfraternity Council, said Pike was under investigation for Code of Student Conduct violations following an event the fraternity held in October.

The national organization, which had already suspended the chapter during the university’s investigation, accepted the chapter’s resignation, Sheffield said. The national headquarters for Pike could not be reached by the time of publication.

Pike was cited for violating alcohol rules, engaging in endangering behavior, failing to comply with university or civil authority, violating university rules or federal, state and local laws, and student conduct system abuse, according to Sorority and Fraternity Life disciplinary records.

“There were a lot of factors, some within our control, some not in our control,” Emerson Wieczorek, a third-year in nursing and president of Pike, said. He said the organization had no further comment.

According to the Code of Student Conduct, endangering behavior involves taking or threatening action that jeopardizes the safety, health or life of a person or causes fear of such action. The code defines violating alcohol policy as “use, underage intoxication, production, distribution, sale, or possession of alcohol in a manner prohibited under law or applicable university policy or facility policy.”

In June 2019, the fraternity was placed under disciplinary probation through May 2021 and was barred from having events with alcohol through December 2019 for violating the university’s alcohol rules, endangering behavior and failure to comply with previous student conduct sanctions, according to disciplinary records.

In August 2018, the organization was placed under disciplinary probation through May 2019 and was barred from hosting social events through September 2018 for violating university alcohol rules and endangering behavior, according to disciplinary records.

Two other Ohio State fraternities have been placed on interim suspension pending investigation.

Acacia and Alpha Tau Omega have been placed on interim suspension Jan. 22 for endangering behavior, failure to comply with university or civil authority and violating university rules, state, federal and local laws, according to the disciplinary records. Acacia has also been charged with student conduct system abuse.

While on interim suspension, the chapters will not be eligible to participate in any recognized student organization activities — including virtual activities — and must halt all new member activity, Kellie Uhrig, associate vice president and chief of staff in the Office of Student Life, said in an email.

This is Acacia’s only recorded disciplinary incident. The Ohio State Sorority and Fraternity Life disciplinary records begin March 7, 2017.

Alpha Tau Omega was charged in September 2020 for violating university rules or state, federal and local laws, according to the disciplinary records. It lost student organization status until Dec. 20, 2020, and was held to additional risk management education and accountability measures.

In February 2019, Alpha Tau Omega was barred from hosting social events with alcohol through March 31, 2019, and on disciplinary probation through May 3, 2020, for hazing, endangering behavior and violating alcohol rules, according to disciplinary records.

The Code of Student Conduct defines hazing as “doing, requiring or encouraging any act, whether or not the act is voluntarily agreed upon, in conjunction with initiation or continued membership or participation in any group, that causes or creates a substantial risk of causing mental or physical harm or humiliation.”

Sheffield said students still interested in joining a fraternity should consider other chapters or wait until next semester.

“The IFC encourages all students who are interested in what fraternity life has to offer to seek chapters and recruitment activities that are following university and IFC guidelines,” Sheffield said.

The Alpha Tau Omega and Acacia Ohio State and national chapters did not respond to requests for comment.