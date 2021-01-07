Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Saturday, Jan. 9

Deeptones 9 p.m. online (FREE)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 11

Chirping Bird Comedy Show 8 p.m. online (FREE)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Ambush Comedy 7 p.m. online (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Jan. 7

Baking with Our Buds 7 p.m. online (FREE)

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Good For Your Soul: A Cooking Show 6 p.m. online (FREE)

Trivia Night 7:30 p.m. at JT’s Pizza and Pub (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Thursday, Jan. 7

Under The Radar Festival 2021 online (FREE) Streaming through Jan. 17



Friday, Jan. 8

Franklinton Friday 6 p.m. at 400 Square (FREE)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

The Mads: A Night of Shorts 2 8 p.m. online ($10)

Wednesday, Jan. 13

ReelAbilities Columbus Presents: Code of the Freaks 6 p.m. online (FREE)

OTHER

Friday, Jan. 8

Getting Involved in Your Community in the New Year 8:30 a.m. online (FREE)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Yoga & Mimosas 8:30 a.m. at Seven Studios ($15)

Monday, Jan. 11

Dance as Therapy 6 p.m. online (FREE)

Human Trafficking Awareness Day Seminar 9 p.m. online (FREE)

Tuesday, Jan. 12