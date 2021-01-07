Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Saturday, Jan. 9
- Deeptones 9 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Jan. 10
- Ucelli: “Concert for a Peaceful World” 3 p.m. online (FREE)
Monday, Jan. 11
- Chirping Bird Comedy Show 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
- Ambush Comedy 7 p.m. online (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Thursday, Jan. 7
- Baking with Our Buds 7 p.m. online (FREE)
- Cooking with Koshiki: New Year, New Skill – Sushi Making 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- Good For Your Soul: A Cooking Show 6 p.m. online (FREE)
- Trivia Night 7:30 p.m. at JT’s Pizza and Pub (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Thursday, Jan. 7
- Under The Radar Festival 2021 online (FREE)
- Streaming through Jan. 17
- A FEMINIST’S GUIDE TO BOTANY: Online Botanical Painting Session 1:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Jan. 8
- Franklinton Friday 6 p.m. at 400 Square (FREE)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
- The Mads: A Night of Shorts 2 8 p.m. online ($10)
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- ReelAbilities Columbus Presents: Code of the Freaks 6 p.m. online (FREE)
OTHER
Friday, Jan. 8
- Getting Involved in Your Community in the New Year 8:30 a.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Jan. 10
- Yoga & Mimosas 8:30 a.m. at Seven Studios ($15)
Monday, Jan. 11
- Dance as Therapy 6 p.m. online (FREE)
- Human Trafficking Awareness Day Seminar 9 p.m. online (FREE)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
- Strength Class 5 p.m. online (FREE)