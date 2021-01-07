Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Saturday, Jan. 9

Sunday, Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 11

Tuesday, Jan. 12

 

FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 13

 

ART AND FILM

Thursday, Jan. 7

Friday, Jan. 8

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 13

 

OTHER 

Friday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 11

Tuesday, Jan. 12