The grueling schedule does not get any easier for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State (10-1, 5-0) has handled a brutal stretch in the schedule well, winning their last three games. Now, they take on the No. 23 Northwestern Wildcats (9-3, 7-3) in Evanston, Illinois Monday night.

The Wildcats bring a defense ranked fourth in the conference for points allowed averaging 61.8 points per game. Northwestern is second in the Big Ten for steals, averaging 13.25 per game.

Ohio State head Coach Kevin McGuff said that Indiana’s stout defense prepared his team for another tough test.

“It’s the same thing, it’s about offensive execution and taking care of the ball,” McGuff said. “Now it’s a little different just because the execution now becomes zone instead of man like it was against Indiana. The same thing, just execution, making sure that we keep our turnovers down.”

Northwestern is 0-2 on the season against ranked teams, losing at home to then-No. 16 Michigan and No. 16 Indiana.

The Buckeyes will play Northwestern once more after Monday’s bout, facing off against the Wildcats at home Feb. 14.

McGuff said that the first of the two games against the Wildcats will be a challenge as his team gets into the back half of their schedule.

“It will be a real challenge and they play particularly well at home,” McGuff said. “We’ll obviously put our best foot forward and take a big swing at it. It will certainly be a big challenge for us.”

After No. 14 Ohio State defeated No. 16 Indiana 78-70 Thursday, the Buckeyes took possession of the second spot in the Big Ten standings, trailing only No. 7 Maryland, a team that they defeated last week.

The win at Assembly Hall was their third straight victory against an AP Top-25 ranked team.

With a victory on Monday, it would be the first time in program history that the Buckeyes have beaten four straight ranked opponents.

After sitting out two games due to an injury, Ohio State junior forward Aaliyah Patty said that her return to the court is tough but she is excited to be back for her second game since she suffered a shoulder injury earlier this season.

“It’s been a struggle coming back honestly. Some days are better than others but it just depends,” Patty said. “I’m still having some soreness of course. As far as 100 percent, I just play it day by day so I’m just not sure. ”

Returning to her home state, Patty said that the game means a little bit more, but wishes that her family could be in attendance.

“I remember last year I had half my family at the game, grandmas and grandpas and all of my aunts and uncles. It’s not going to be the same not having my family there, but being in my hometown will be good,” Patty said.

As the Buckeyes head into February, Patty said that the team cannot get complacent from their recent success.

“Beating ranked teams is good but we got to keep going. Ranked or non-ranked we have to keep winning,” Patty said.

The Buckeyes will take on the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois on Monday at 8 p.m.