It took multiple comebacks, but the Buckeyes emerged on top.

After surrendering a 11-0 Hoosier run to open the game, the Buckeye defense stood strong as No. 14 Ohio State (9-1) defeated No. 16 Indiana (9-4) 78-70 at Assembly Hall on Thursday night.

The victory marks only the second time in school history that the Buckeyes have defeated ranked opponents in three consecutive games. The win also marked the fifteenth straight victory for the Buckeyes over Indiana.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said that the win showed the team’s grit.

“I’m really just proud of our effort. We got off to a slow start obviously but our kids hung together and just showed some toughness and some grit,” McGuff said. “Ultimately we played really well to beat a good team on the road.”

In a battle between a top tier offense and an elite defense the Buckeyes scored 22 more than Indiana’s season average of 56.1 points allowed.

Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller did her fair share of damage, setting a new personal season high and leading the Buckeyes with 25 points on the night.

Miller said that she will take on whatever role she needs for her team to win.

“I feel like it changes by the day. I’m always supposed to be a leader and help out the ones that need helped out in certain situations, give the team energy and guide them and support them while also helping them,” Miller said. “The role that is steady for me is just trying to help lead, help my teammates as much as I can and have good energy.”

The Buckeyes would go on to outscore Indiana 25-16 in the fourth quarter despite the lack of production from the usual bucket-getting characters, sophomore guards Jacy Sheldon and Madison Greene.

Sheldon and Greene combined for 11 points going 1-of-15 on field goal attempts during the game.

Miller said that she is not worried about the slow night from the pair going forward.

Ohio State’s second best rebounder junior forward Aaliyah Patty had a respectable stat line in her return to the court after missing the previous two games with an injury.

Junior forward Dorka Juhasz said that it was good to have Patty back on the floor.

“I think it was really good to have her back. She still needs to get a little bit back after her injury, but I think she played great and really tough today and obviously she is a really important piece of our team,” Juhasz said.

Patty would finish the game with 13 points and three rebounds.

Juhasz recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, her fifth of the year.

The Buckeyes were stout on defense in the second half after surrendering 39 points in the first half to an Indiana team that averaged 75.9 points per game.

Points off of turnovers were crucial down the stretch for Ohio State, scoring 17 points off of 17 forced turnovers.

Miller said that this game shows that the team knows it’s personnel and is looking forward to another ranked opponent

“We know we’re tough. We know we’re talented and anyone can step up. It’s just that we need to keep our heads in the game. It’s really awesome to get another ranked opponent,” Miller said. “The Big Ten is amazing this year, so having to go to Northwestern is going to be a tough game as well but it just shows us that we are able to handle adversity on the road and there was a lot of adversity tonight, so I think we’re ready.”

Ohio State will continue their road trip against No. 23 Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois on Monday at 8 p.m.