After 2020 ended with four consecutive postponements, the Buckeyes began the 2021 slate with three wins in four tries.

In the second series following the turn of the year, No. 4 Ohio State (5-3-1-0) and No. 1 Wisconsin (4-2-0-1) split their second series of the season. The Badgers edged the Buckeyes 2-1 Friday, but Ohio State used an overtime goal Saturday to take the second game by the same score.

Game 1

The Buckeyes started the second period off with a bang, securing a 1-0 lead following a goal from junior forward Paetyn Levis less than two minutes into the period.

The advantage would hold up until the final 11 minutes of the game when the Badgers began a stretch in which they scored two goals in 4:10.

The goals from senior forward Daryl Watts and junior defenseman Nicole LaMantia proved to be the difference as the Badgers held on to win 2-1 Friday.

Game 2

For a second consecutive game, the Badgers would answer a second-period goal from the Buckeyes with a tying goal in the third period.

However, the Badgers would be unable to take the lead in a game that would extend into overtime, where the Buckeyes took advantage.

Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers stuck with a loose puck in front of the goal and delivered the game-sealing goal 1:02 into the overtime period.

The Buckeyes return to the ice Friday with a two-game series with Minnesota Duluth.