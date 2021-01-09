""

Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers (21) assists senior forward Emma Maltais (17) during the Ohio State – Wisconsin game on Nov. 28. Ohio State lost 0-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

After 2020 ended with four consecutive postponements, the Buckeyes began the 2021 slate with three wins in four tries. 

In the second series following the turn of the year, No. 4 Ohio State (5-3-1-0) and No. 1 Wisconsin (4-2-0-1) split their second series of the season. The Badgers edged the Buckeyes 2-1 Friday, but Ohio State used an overtime goal Saturday to take the second game by the same score. 

Game 1

The Buckeyes started the second period off with a bang, securing a 1-0 lead following a goal from junior forward Paetyn Levis less than two minutes into the period. 

The advantage would hold up until the final 11 minutes of the game when the Badgers began a stretch in which they scored two goals in 4:10. 

The goals from senior forward Daryl Watts and junior defenseman Nicole LaMantia proved to be the difference as the Badgers held on to win 2-1 Friday. 

Game 2

For a second consecutive game, the Badgers would answer a second-period goal from the Buckeyes with a tying goal in the third period. 

However, the Badgers would be unable to take the lead in a game that would extend into overtime, where the Buckeyes took advantage. 

Ohio State senior forward Liz Schepers stuck with a loose puck in front of the goal and delivered the game-sealing goal 1:02 into the overtime period. 

The Buckeyes return to the ice Friday with a two-game series with Minnesota Duluth. 