Campus cyclists can be a hot-button issue at Ohio State. Some people love riding between classes, while others want everything on two wheels banned from university property.

Personally, the childlike wonder of pedaling as fast as I can, launching over curbs and not comprehending the physics of how bicycles even stay upright has kept me riding mine nearly every day.

No matter how you feel about the blisters, saddle sores or never figuring out which hand signal is left and which is right, here is a guide to biking around campus, complete with my picks for short cuts, bike choice, maintenance options and more.

What kind of bike works best?

Short answer: The bike you already have.

The best bike to ride at college is whatever dusty bike is tucked in the corner of your basement. You don’t need to go out and buy some fancy road bike that will simultaneously break your bank account and the speed limits between your quantum physics and greek literature lectures. If you have a bike, that’s the best bike for you.

If you don’t have a bike and are looking for something to hold up to campus life, I recommend finding a used mountain bike with moderate size tires that will hold up to riding up and down curbs. You can find used bikes at shops near campus such as Once Ridden Bikes on Indianola Avenue near East Duncan Street and Dandy Bikes on North High Street near East Tompkins Street.

Where to ride?

What about maintenance issues?

A broken or misaligned bicycle part can be an intimidating fix if you’ve never dealt with it before, but a lot of issues can be fixed using a simple bike tool that costs less than $10. I always keep mine in my backpack.

For more serious issues — or if you don’t feel comfortable with the DIY approach — the Bike Hub connected to the RPAC next to the tennis courts is a good option.

What kind of lock?

Good: U-lock.

Better: U-lock + a cable running through your wheel spokes.