Following the fatal shooting of André Hill by a Columbus Police officer in December, Columbus City Council unanimously passed André’s law — which creates police reform policies — Monday evening.

The law requires police to activate body cameras upon exiting their vehicles and to provide medical support — including CPR — at a scene. When officers responded to André Hill, their body cameras were not on, so no audio could be recovered from the incident. According to body camera footage from the other officer at the scene, Amy Detweiler, officers didn’t provide aid until more than 10 minutes after Hill was shot.

“It is imperative that we strengthen rules surrounding the use of body-worn cameras and requirements to render aid, not only in CPD policy but also in law,” Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council president, said in a video.

Hill died after being shot multiple times by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy Dec. 22.

Detweiler told Columbus Police Internal Review investigators Dec. 23 that she did not perceive Hill as a threat, but Coy said that he had a gun before shooting Hill in a house garage.

No weapon was recovered from the scene, according to Columbus Police.

Following public demands from Mayor Andrew Ginther and former Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, Coy was fired Dec. 28. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.