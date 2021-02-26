Beginning March 1, the city of Columbus will resume ticketing and towing “inoperable, unsafe, or abandoned” vehicles that have not moved for more than 72 hours from city streets, including those within the University District.

The city suspended enforcement last March to allow residents working from home greater flexibility as a result of local and state COVID-19 shutdowns. Those who still may need to park on the street for extended periods as they continue to work or attend classes from home do not need to worry, Robert Ferrin, the city’s assistant director of parking services, said in a release.

“Parking Services is being responsive to resident feedback about vehicles that appear to be inoperable and have been parked on a public city street for many days, or even weeks or months without moving. That is the priority for enforcement — not residents who may need to park on-street as they continue to work from home or spend more time at home due to COVID-19,” Ferrin said.

Columbus police officers will prioritize enforcement based on service requests to the city’s 311 hotline regarding abandoned, inoperable or unsafe vehicles parked on the street for more than 72 straight hours, Deborah Briner, spokesperson for Columbus’ Department of Public Service, said.

Briner said Columbus’ 311 hotline received 6,336 complaints regarding inoperable or otherwise abandoned vehicles left on Columbus streets from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. Columbus city code states any vehicle, regardless of its condition or ability to run, left “parked, standing, or abandoned upon any street for longer than 72 hours without moving such vehicle at least 75 feet” is in violation of the law.

Consequences for leaving cars on the street for more than 72 hours can range from a $30 ticket to the vehicle being impounded by police.

To report a 72-hour rule violation, call 614-645-3111 or file a report online at 311.columbus.gov along with a photo of the vehicle, if possible.

For impounded vehicles, call 844-565-1295 or visit the Columbus Police Impound Lot at 2700 Impound Lot Road. Those seeking to pick up their vehicle must show registration and driver’s license in order for the car to be released. To tow a car off the lot, the owner must show the vehicle title and state-issued ID. Payment of all impoundment fees and all current or outstanding parking tickets is required before a vehicle is released.

Additionally, the city plans to resume enforcement on March 1 for failure to register a vehicle or for displaying old license plates. A $50 fine will be enforced for registrations that expired in 2019 or earlier, but vehicle owners will not be fined or ticketed for registrations that expired in 2020.