Behind lights-out shooting, the Wolverines came to Columbus and spoiled the Buckeyes’ seven-game win streak and junior guard Duane Washington Jr.’s career day Sunday.

No. 4 Ohio State (18-5, 12-5) received big-time offensive performances from Washington and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, but No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) used the 3-point line to win 92-87. The Wolverines tallied 11 threes and received 22 points from freshman forward Hunter Dickinson to edge the Buckeyes.

“I thought our guys competed and battled, there’s no question. This team has an unbelievable connection,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “We’ll figure out as coaches what we can do to move forward and get better. Give [Michigan] credit for playing well.”

With neither team’s advantage stretching to 10 points at any point in the game, the game sat at 69-69 with less than seven minutes remaining.

The Wolverines separated from the Buckeyes by as many as 9 points down the stretch, and the late push proved too much to overcome.

On the interior, the Buckeyes kept Dickinson off the board for more than 11 minutes, but the Wolverines’ leading scorer found a bit of a groove to close out the first half.

Posting 6 points, four rebounds and a block at the break, Dickinson finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Despite increased defensive intensity awaiting the Ohio State offense in the halfcourt, Washington found an early rhythm against one of the best defenses in the country.

Reaching 10 points less than nine minutes into the game, Washington capitalized on 5-of-9 shots to tally 12 points in the opening half.

Washington finished the game with a career-high 30 points on 66.7-percent shooting.

“[I’ve] just been working hard, every day in practice, working out by myself, stuff like that, just trying to be prepared for the moment,” Washington said. “Credit to my teammates, helping me out, giving me confidence. Credit to the coaches for putting me in these positions.”

Liddell aided Washington in the opening frame and utilized the mid-range shot to do his damage. Liddell tallied 14 points and four rebounds in the first half.

Liddell finished the contest with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He hit a trio of threes on the game — one shy of his career high.

Although Washington and Liddell found their rhythm early, the Wolverines were able to match it on the other end.

Pairing their efficient 3-point shooting with an increased volume, Michigan went 10-of-13 from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes. The Wolverines entered the game averaging 7.6 made threes per game and shooting 38 percent from three.

“I didn’t feel our details were great. They had a lot of rhythm threes — shots we’ll make as well at a high level,” Washington said. “Ten threes in the first half is unacceptable and it’s tough to win games like that, so we’re going to link back up and grind this weekend, we’ve got a big one on Thursday.”

A cold second half led Michigan to finish the game with 11 threes on 47.8-percent shooting from deep.

With four Wolverines hitting multiple shots from deep in the game, senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr. and senior guard Eli Brooks led the way and each hit a trio of threes and combined for 32 points.

Senior guard Mike Smith, who entered the game as Michigan’s leading distributor, dished out seven assists throughout the game.

The both benches made significant impacts for their respective teams. Redshirt senior guard CJ Walker led the way for the Buckeyes with 15 points in reserve.

Ohio State held the bench scoring advantage 23-21.

Liddell said the game provided the Buckeyes with experience and lessons.

“You see what we’ve got to go up against at the highest level,” Liddell said. “They’re ranked No. 3 for a reason — really good team — but we just can’t give up 92 points again.”

The Buckeyes hit the road again with a bout against Michigan State Thursday. The game is set to tip at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

This story was updated Sunday at 3:59 p.m. with quotes from Chris Holtmann, E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr.

Photos by Mackenzie Shanklin