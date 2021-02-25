Through an atypical cast and method acting, “Nomadland” shares a gritty, humanistic tale of a woman taking control of her life and living a nomadic lifestyle in her van.

“Nomadland” opens with haunting text describing the closing of long-running drywall company US Gypsum in Empire, Nevada, and the subsequent elimination of the entire zip code of Empire in 2011 following the 2008 recession. Fern (Frances McDormand) once worked there with her now-deceased husband, Bo. After losing Bo and her job, she purchases a van and stuffs all of her belongings inside to become a nomad. As she wanders the vast American West working odd jobs, Fern encounters others like herself who have dealt with a loss but continue to push on.

The film is based on the book of the same name and is the third film by rising star director Chloe Zhao following her critical success with “The Rider.” Like her other projects, “Nomadland” has a cast that consists mostly of non-actors and is centered around searching for meaning in the American West.

During the production of this film, the crew lived out of vans for four months in 2018, according to IndieWire. These filming conditions lead to the authenticity and gritty realism of the film. It is shot almost like a documentary, with intimate, close-up, hand-held shots. I felt like I was in the trenches with Fern, experiencing the discomfort of living in such a cramped space where the toilet and kitchen are in the same area.

Two-time Oscar-winning actress McDormand’s performance is full of subtlety and emotion. Fern herself is strong and caring, but hurting deeply on the inside, with walls put up after the death of her husband so as to avoid being hurt again. In a way, these walls also grant Fern true independence, as she never has to rely on someone else and has nothing anchoring her to one location.

The male lead, David, is played by one of the only other actual actors, David Strathairn. He is a charming but slightly awkward man who tries to break down Fern’s emotional barriers. Strathairn and McDormand have great on-screen chemistry conveyed through their actions and emotions rather than their words. It’s beautiful to see two hurt people try to reconcile their grief as they form a bond.

At its core, “Nomadland” is a humanistic film concerned with people and their stories. Each character feels real because, well, they are. They aren’t beautiful, polished Hollywood actors, but rather weathered, regular people just getting by. Fern acts as a conduit traveling the countryside, absorbing the often heart-breaking stories of those affected by the recession. It is the sense of common conflict and struggle that links all of the people who have chosen this lifestyle.

It’s a pointed time for this film to premiere now, as we are in an economic downturn and locked in our homes for most of the day. It’s comforting to see such an empathetic portrayal of the human struggle, strange as it may seem. Just knowing that there is someone out there making films like this is encouraging; Zhao clearly cares about the human condition and life in America.

It helped me realize that today’s problems are not permanent and can link us to each other. This may not be the last time something bad happens, but we can get through it by coming together.

“Nomadland” is singular in its style and story, shedding light on a lifestyle not many know about. It beautifully blends documentary-style cinematography with genuine performances from actors and non-actors alike. “Nomadland” sits with the viewer after the credits roll. Although it’s apt for the times, its conflicts are timeless; as time goes on, the power of its message will only grow.

“Nomadland” is showing in theaters and streaming on Hulu now.