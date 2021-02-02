With pizza boxes, storage bins, skis, snowboards, move-in carts, park benches and even a dumpster — yes, some climbed into a dumpster for the ride — Ohio State students took to the hills of the South Oval for wintery-night sledding.

The problems: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide curfew had passed and few were wearing masks.

More than 100 Ohio State students — and some University Police — sledded down the South Oval Monday night, despite an 11 p.m. statewide curfew and university policies against all gatherings.

Although several University Police vehicles surrounded the area with lights and sirens, officers did not actively try to disperse the crowd — although they did threaten those who rode down the hills in the red moving carts with tickets. Two officers joined in on the sledding, with a video of one of the officers surfacing on social media.

Monday’s crowd was not the first time this winter students have gathered en masse on campus to sled; more than 100 students gathered Saturday night to sled and throw snowballs. Students jumped inside university-owned moving carts while others pushed them down a snowy slope.

Despite multiple university emails warning students of the repercussions for violating COVID-19 guidelines such as mandatory face mask wearing, many were not wearing masks. The most recent email was Sunday.

“Limiting population density across all campuses is designed to help keep Buckeyes safe and healthy,” the email states. “Accountability measures are in place for those who choose not to abide by required health and safety guidelines.”

The university did not respond to request for comment by the time of publication.

Ohio State’s COVID-19 seven-day average student positivity rate as of Saturday is 0.77 percent, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The state of Ohio had 807 onsets of COVID-19 illness Sunday, according to preliminary data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The total cases for the state since the beginning of the pandemic are just under 900,000.

Franklin County had 126 onsets of COVID-19 illness Sunday, according to the preliminary data. The 43201 area code — where most off-campus students live — has had 104 confirmed cases since Jan. 18, according to the state’s dashboard.

Students who rode down the hill in red moving bins were threatened with tickets by University Police. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor Although several University Police vehicles surrounded the area with lights and sirens, officers did not actively try to disperse the crowd. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor Students who rode down the hill in red moving bins were threatened with tickets by University Police. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State students took to the hills of the South Oval for wintery-night sledding despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide curfew and Ohio State COVID-19 guidelines. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor Although several University Police vehicles surrounded the area with lights and sirens, officers did not actively try to disperse the crowd. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State students took to the hills of the South Oval for wintery-night sledding despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide curfew and Ohio State COVID-19 guidelines. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor