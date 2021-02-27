Through the struggles and strife of a season marred by a pandemic and infractions, Ohio State failed to put up one last home win for the Buckeye faithful in Columbus.

No. 15 Ohio State was defeated by No. 11 Indiana 87-75 Saturday at the Schottenstein Center behind a robust offensive effort from the Hoosiers.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said the loss in the last home game can help motivate his players going into next season.

“With the postseason ban we’re going to have a long offseason,” McGuff said. “We need to, when this thing is over, get some rest like we normally do and then get back at it.”

The Buckeyes trailed by 9 points early before a quick series of baskets, including a buzzer beater 3-pointer at the end of the first half from sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon, pulled Ohio State back into striking distance.

The Buckeyes had significant contributions from senior guard Braxtin Miller who recorded 23 points, five rebounds and six assists on the day.

Miller said that it was disappointing to leave the court with a loss but announced that she will be utilizing an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return next season.

“It’s sad, but knowing that I will be back next year is, you know, something that is exciting,” Miller said. “It’s sad that it had to happen like that but I think that we fought really hard and we played really hard so at least we can say that we left it all out there.”

The comeback would be short-lived as the Hoosiers went on a tear in the fourth quarter, out-scoring the Buckeyes 36-19.

A late 14-0 run by the Hoosiers ultimately doomed the Buckeyes.

Sheldon ran into foul trouble early in the third quarter which limited her minutes and she ultimately fouled out in the fourth quarter, along with freshman forward Gabby Hutcherson.

Indiana scored by committee as sophomore forward Mackenzie Homes, junior guard Grace Berger, senior guards Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary all recorded double-digit scoring tallies for the Hoosiers.

Sophomore guard Madison Greene was unavailable for her third straight game on Saturday.

McGuff said that Greene’s presence and leadership was missed on the court.

“It’s really important. Obviously, we need that type of leadership especially in close games and against tough opponents,” McGuff said.

In her absence, Ohio State freshman guard Kateri Poole recorded 17 points, six rebounds with two assists.

Ohio State’s Miller said that she looks forward to capping off the season with her team and improving for next season.

“I think that we’re a really great team. We’ve just had a little bit of a slump,” Miller said. “That happens to every great team or any team period. Just finishing off the year strong and excited to come back and have a great off season to come back better.”

The Buckeyes take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey, Friday at 8 p.m.