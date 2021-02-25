For the first time in more than a year, Ohio State women’s soccer is back in the win column thanks to a stellar performance from one of the team’s underclassmen.

The Buckeyes (1-0-1) took down defending Big Ten champions Wisconsin (1-1) 3-1 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Thursday afternoon. It’s the team’s first win since October of 2019.

Sophomore forward Emma Sears was the key factor for Ohio State, scoring all three goals. She scored twice early in the first half, then again in the last minute on an assist from senior forward Marissa Birzon.

“I relied a lot on my teammate’s balls to score those three goals,” Sears said. “I got a lot of through balls which helped me and then after that, I just tried it out towards the goal and was able to finish them.”

Sears also had the Buckeyes’ lone goal in their draw against Michigan.

The team was without last season’s leading scorer — junior forward Kayla Fischer — after she received a red card in the Michigan game.

Wisconsin finally found the net with three minutes to spare the second half on a goal from sophomore forward Claire Odmark but was unable to keep Ohio State at bay.

“Our press was very effective, we went balls in higher areas and Emma’s speed is something teams are going to have to deal with,” head coach Lori Walker-Hock said. “In the second half, Wisconsin changed their tactics and so they got very direct. I think we got through it pretty well, we had to change our shape but Wisconsin’s very good at flicking and dealing with balls in the air.”

Ohio State’s defense held Wisconsin to 18 shots, with senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski tallying six saves.

Freshman midfielder Kine Flotre narrowly missed a goal in the first half, with Badger redshirt senior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer getting the save.

“In the first half we were super calm on the ball which helped a lot, we controlled the game in the first half,” Sears said. “We came out flying in the first, and we were able to set play a little bit in the second half and just keep balls out of the goal which helped us a lot.”

The freshmen once again made an impact for Ohio State, with defender Nina Leflore and midfielders Peyton McNamara and Flotre among the starting 11. Midfielders Christin Baumbick and Lauren Brown also saw the field.

“The freshmen got the nerves out and really the first half against Michigan, their heads were just swiveling and it was kind of comical, but they showed up today,” Walker-Hock said. “They’re very capable of playing and you know the difference for them was just they get it now, they understand how fast the game is.”

Ohio State is back at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Sunday at noon. The Buckeyes will look to get their second win of the season against Nebraska.

This story was updated Thursday at 5:22 p.m. with quotes from Emma Sears and Lori Walker-Hock.