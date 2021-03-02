After spring practices were cut short and the annual spring game canceled in 2020, the Ohio State football program is planning on having a more traditional offseason than last year.

An Ohio State spokesperson announced on Twitter that spring football drills are set to begin March 19, and April 17 has been set aside for the spring game. Details on attendance for the spring game are still undecided, the spokesperson said.

Although details have not been determined, Gene Smith, Ohio State’s director of athletics, said the event would not be ticketed and he hopes to recognize frontline workers with admission to the spring game.

Ohio State is expected to practice 15 times leading up to the spring game.