Collective laughter shared among strangers clutching buckets of buttery popcorn has been lost for many this year, and with the ongoing pandemic, the future of movie theaters is uncertain.

Movie ticket sales fell 80 percent from $11.4 billion in 2019 to $2.28 billion in 2020, according to data from Comscore. In response to the pandemic, many production studios have negotiated with streaming services to shorten theatrical windows and even release some films online at the same time as they are released in theaters.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Warner Bros. Picture Group announced their hybrid distribution model for the 2021 season.

“Today, the Warner Bros. Pictures Group announced that it has committed to releasing its 2021 film slate via a unique, consumer-focused distribution model in which Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide, while adding an exclusive one month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. concurrent with the film’s domestic release,” the studio said in a press release.

The Columbus film community has felt the repercussions of the pandemic. Dave Filipi, director of the film and video department at the Wexner Center for the Arts, said the center moved to online programming pretty quickly when the pandemic hit. Filipi said they started with pay-per-view programming but moved to films that were unique to the center in an attempt to attract more viewers and added more than 1,000 additional viewers with the change.

Phil Zacheretti, the president and CEO of Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, said he was contacted in late fall about the expiring lease of the AMC theater in Lennox Town Center. Phoenix took over the theater Dec. 18, 2020, and reopened by Dec. 22.

Although state mandates and public health guidelines were the main reason people stayed out of theaters, Zacheretti said lack of film product was a big contributor.

“All the big hits from last year moved to 2021 or 2022, which means the studios believe that movie theaters are going to rebound,” Zacheretti said. “They’re going to come back strong, and people are going to continue coming to the movie theaters like they always have.”

Zacheretti said “Tom and Jerry” opened last week and, after “Wonder Woman 1984,” it was the second highest opening for a movie since March 2020. It only made $14 million at the box office.

“When you go back to ‘The Avengers,’ you know, opening to between two and $300 million and we’re excited over a $14 million movie,” Zacheretti said. “That’s sad –– but it’s promising.”

Zacheretti said good news is already coming. He said release dates are being pushed up, such as “A Quiet Place Part II” changing its release date from September 2021 up to May 28.

“It’s a slow, slow crawl, but you know, the better the public feels about going and the more vaccines, the more films the studios will release. And then therefore more customers will come back to the movies,” Zacheretti said.

According to a survey conducted by data group Morning Consult, 28 percent of adults said they were comfortable going to a movie theater as of March 7.

Patrick Rhonemus, a fifth-year in moving image production, said he does not think he will feel safe going to the movie theaters until he is vaccinated and everything seems under control.

Bryan Houlihan-Johnson, a third-year in moving image production, has been to theaters a handful of times. He said he researched Cinemark’s approach to keeping their customers safe before going, but he also took his own precautions, such as wiping down his seat, using hand sanitizer and going when the theater was mostly empty.

Houlihan-Johnson said he was lured in by the Aug. 12, 2020, release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” Nolan being one of his favorite filmmakers, Houlihan-Johnson said he saw the film five times in theaters.

“It felt weird at first, but it was great being back in the theater,” Houlihan-Johnson said. “I guess it was very much a, ‘Well, this is an experience I probably won’t get again for a long time, so I might as well see this a couple times just in case theaters shut down again.’”

Zacheretti said the Lennox theater is a part of CinemaSafe, a safety protocol shared by the National Association of Theater Owners. The theater practices mandatory mask-wearing for staff and customers, limited seating, plexiglass in between customers and staff, cleaning each auditorium between shows and more that can be found on the theater’s website.

Zacheretti said he is unaware of any cases linked directly to contracting the virus in a movie theater. Crediting tall ceilings and no talking, he said the atmosphere is much different from that of a bar or restaurant and customers should have the confidence to come back.

Yet, when AMC closed, many patrons did not realize that it would be reopening in a matter of five days. The neon signage’s glow, which can be seen from campus, had been dimmed as much of the signage was removed or burnt out.

“The building –– after they took all their signs –– it almost looked like it was closed,” Zacheretti said.

Now, Zacheretti said signage has been repaired and replaced, and the theater is building up its social media presence and loyalty program. The Lennox theater has also added some new options to bring in business, such as opening up auditoriums for rentals for gaming and offering tickets at $6 for any movie at any time, including IMAX.

“There’s no history to this. There’s no precedent. We’ve never had movie theaters through a pandemic in our lifetime,” Zacheretti said. “But I’m not worried. I’m not worried about streaming.”

Filipi said the growing streaming services do not equate to the death of movie theaters. Instead, he said he thinks physical theaters will remain but look different; he said he wonders if the 24-30 screen multiplex model used by most theater companies around the country will continue to be viable.

Rhonemus said he thinks theaters will survive for the novelty and the experience.

“Going to a theater is a drastically different experience than staying home and watching on a laptop or a TV. There’s less fanfare and you have a smaller screen,” Rhonemus said. “You also get none of the huge crowd experience of cheering for a hero or laughing at a joke.”

Houlihan-Johnson said the uncertainty in the industry makes him fearful about not knowing where he could end up after graduation. However, the optimism within the film community gives him hope, he said.

“We adapt. That’s all we can do. That’s what good filmmakers do,” Houlihan-Johnson said.