Following Ohio State’s shocking loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament Friday, sophomore forward E.J. Liddell was sent hate-filled and threatening verbal attacks which have now been met with promises of police involvement.

Liddell took to Twitter Saturday at 12:50 a.m. to send screenshots of two individuals that sent profane and threatening messages — some including racist and homophobic slurs — in the aftermath of the Buckeyes’ loss. Head coach Chris Holtmann and athletic director Gene Smith have tweeted their own responses to the incident, with Smith promising that “if you cross the line and threaten our players, you will be hearing from the authorities.”

“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” Liddell said to accompany the screenshots.

I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition! I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/BxejMWvo1x — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 20, 2021

Holtmann released his own statement on Twitter promising to take action against the messages.

“Recent social media comments to EJ Liddell, while not from or representative of Ohio State fans, are vile, dangerous and reflect the worst of humanity,” Holtmann said. “EJ is an outstanding young man who had a tremendous sophomore season and he was instrumental in our team’s success. We will take the necessary actions to address this immediately.”

Liddell acknowledged his appreciation for fan support throughout the season.

“This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans,” Liddell said. “I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus.”

This is a developing story and will include updates when they become available.