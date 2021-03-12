Ohio State’s Multicultural Center is hosting a menstrual product drive this March in honor of Women’s History Month.

Accepted donations include unopened pads, liners, tampons, adult diapers and reusable menstrual cups, Madison Eagle, intercultural specialist at the center, said. These donations will be distributed to local community organizations.

Eagle said the donations benefit all menstruators on and off campus throughout central Ohio and will be collected in the Student Life Multicultural Center lobby in the Ohio Union Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of the month. Donors will receive a free Women’s History Month T-shirt.

“We do this just to honor women’s history month and just as an example of a collective struggle that women-identifying folks and people with uteruses have,” Eagle said.