The Japanese Student Organization at Ohio State performed their annual Soran Bushi, a traditional Japanese dance, Saturday.

Sho Weinstein, assistant coordinator of JSO, said the dance reflects on the strength of fishermen and how synchronization brings them together.

“Most of the moves we do during the dance reflects moves that fisherman would do such as carrying nets or throwing fish over their heads or just moves fish would do like a padlock, which all of it pertains to Japanese fisherman who fish, and I think it is really reflective of our culture,” Weinstein, a third-year in chemical engineering, said.