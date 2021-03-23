More than 800 Ohio State students packed 120,000 meals for nonprofit organizations in Scioto, Jackson and Pike counties over the weekend with Ohio State’s Pack in Your House event.

Partnering with Kind Columbus and Kids Around the World to supply meals for food-insecure counties in Ohio, students prepped meals consisting of rice, beans, dried vegetables and vitamins in socially distanced groups around campus, Tracy Stuck, director of community partnership and innovation with the Office of Student Life, said.

“We were looking at food insecurity numbers and how they were affected by the pandemic and just felt moved that we needed to figure out a way to make this happen this year, knowing that we could not have huge groups of people together,” Stuck said.