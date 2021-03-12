More than 20,000 Ohio State students are receiving up to $1,000 in federal student aid this week, as the university distributes its latest round of COVID-19 relief.

Ohio State is doling out $17.7 million of the $21.4 million allocated to the university for student aid from the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. About 20,300 students will receive direct emergency grants of up to $500 and $1,000, depending on individual financial need, according to a Friday press release.

“The pandemic has been difficult for so many families, and Ohio State is pleased to support students who may be facing financial challenges,” University President Kristina M. Johnson said in the release. “We thank our federal partners for helping to ensure that students are not derailed from their career and life goals.”

The funds will go to undergraduate, graduate and professional students, and they do not need to apply for the grants. The funds will appear in students’ statements of account and, after one to three business days, will be credited to the direct deposit bank accounts on file or mailed to students’ permanent addresses, according to an email sent to recipients.

Students can apply for a portion of the remaining $3.7 million Ohio State received for emergency student aid through the Together As Buckeyes emergency grant program.

According to the release, the university has distributed more than $40 million in emergency grants to almost 30,000 students since March. In April, Ohio State received more than $20 million in CARES Act funding for student aid.