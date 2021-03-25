The Buckeyes reigned victorious over the Hoosiers as rain poured in the second half in Columbus.

Freshman midfielder Peyton McNamara proved once again that she’s a force to be reckoned with against Big Ten opponents when she scored quickly in the first half to put the Buckeyes (4-1-3) on top. Later, with just 11 minutes left in the game, sophomore forward Emma Sears scored her fifth goal of the season off an Indiana turnover and stopped the Hoosier momentum.

Although they finished with 12 shots, Indiana (4-4) could not answer either goal and lost in its third scoreless game of the season.

The star of the show was the Buckeye attack, comprised of McNamara, Sears and junior forward Kayla Fischer. Together, the three combined for half of the team’s 14 shots and took five shots on goal.

Sophomore midfielder Avery Lockwood tried to keep Indiana’s spirit alive, accounting for three shots, but was unable to break through Ohio State’s defense.

Indiana senior goalkeeper Bethany Kopel totaled seven saves and Ohio State senior goalie Bailey Kolinski had to make just two saves on the day.

Ohio State looks to keep the winning momentum alive against Northwestern this Sunday at noon. The game will be the final home game of the season, in which Ohio State’s four seniors will be recognized.