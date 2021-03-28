Ohio State women’s soccer sent its four departing seniors off with a win in their final game at Jesse Owens Memorial Field.

The day began with the recognition of four graduating seniors — midfielder Olivia Petit, defender Maggie Samanich, midfielder Alyssa Baumbick and forward Meghan Kammerdeiner — and ended with the Buckeyes (5-1-3) downing the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) 1-0 Sunday.

Although the seniors were celebrated, freshman midfielder Kine Flotre was the player who brought home the win for Ohio State, scoring in the ninth minute. It was her third goal of the season and of her collegiate career.

The Buckeyes finished the day off with nine total shots and two on goal.

Northwestern never found the net, yet it wasn’t for lack of trying — the team totaled 14 shots and Ohio State senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski had four saves. Sophomore midfielder Lily Gilbertson almost scored the equalizer in the first half, but couldn’t get her shot past Kolinski.

The Ohio State attack of junior forward Kayla Fischer, sophomore forward Emma Sears and freshman midfielder Peyton McNamara found continued success, combining for six shots.

With this win, the Buckeyes are hoping to keep the momentum alive as they head on the road to Michigan State in the final game of the regular season.

The Buckeyes and Spartans kick off Saturday at 3:00 p.m. The game will be available on BTN+.