The carjacking of an Ohio State student in the off-campus area prompted a neighborhood safety notice Friday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., the victim exited her vehicle near West Ninth Avenue and North High Street when an unknown female approached her from behind, pulled her to the ground and took her keys, according to the notice. The suspect and two other unknown people got into the car, a white 2014 Kia Forte with an Ohio License plate HAF-3876, and headed southbound.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.