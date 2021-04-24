Feeding off its regular season momentum, Ohio State’s Cinderella run through the tournament involved two overtime wins and a spot in the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2010.

Saturday was anything but a fairytale ending for the Buckeyes, however, as the clock struck midnight during Michigan’s 4-0 victory.

The top-seeded Wolverines claimed their seventh Big Ten Tournament title in program history and kept the Buckeyes from their second title. Ohio State is now 24-45-2 against Michigan, with its last win coming in 2011.

It was a tale of two seasons for Ohio State, who started the year 0-7. Winning seven of their next eight games, the Buckeyes found themselves in the Big Ten Tournament finale — a game they won in 2001.

Michigan drew first blood off the stick of freshman midfielder Lora Clarke nearly 19 minutes into the game. The goal marked just the second of the season for the Ohio native.

The Wolverines struck twice more before the end of the first half to take a 3-0 advantage at the break. Senior fullback Halle O’Neill and junior Sofia Southam both tallied their second goals of the year.

O’Neill scored again in the fourth quarter for the game’s lone second half goal.

Michigan won the shot battle _-_.

Although Michigan’s offense provided the breathing room, it was the defense that suffocated Ohio State’s attack, holding the Buckeyes scoreless for the first time since March 7.

Sophomore forward Mackenzie Allessie, who was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, entered Saturday’s game with 15 goals and five assists, but was stifled by the Michigan defense.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced Saturday, with the Buckeyes likely being left out of the field.