The Silver Bullets have a history of consistency, but losing seven starters to the NFL draft is cause for trepidation.

The Buckeyes’ defense allowed 25.8 points per game in 2020, good for fifth best in the Big Ten — yet associate head coach and defensive linemen coach Larry Johnson and linebackers coach Al Washington aren’t concerned. They’re focused on polishing the next men up.

“This is the evolution of football, especially in college and this is why they come to Ohio State, this is what it’s about,” Washington said. “So the next guys up, take advantage of your opportunity, believe in yourself, compete every day and be able to identify the things that you need to improve on.”

Washington’s linebacker unit suffered the biggest blow, losing four of its top players.

Senior linebacker Dallas Gant was lined up to follow in the footsteps of Tuf Borland, but a foot injury is currently keeping him out of the spring game. Despite the injury, he said he’s still preparing in any way he can while also helping the younger players find their footing.

“Obviously, it’s not the same as being out there and being that voice to push people out there doing the work with you,” Gant said. “Just kind of being on the side as a mentor and helping people with little stuff, that is where the leadership is coming from.”

Even with Gant’s injury, the Buckeyes’ depth at the linebacker position remains strong.

Seniors Teradja Mitchell and K’Vaughan Pope are finally up to bat after holding backup positions while sophomore Craig Young and redshirt freshman Mitchell Melton will also add to the arsenal. Melton is out for the spring due to an injury.

“The unit is looking very, very strong, their attitude’s been great,” Washington said. “The best thing we have is competition and I think everybody is competing, so when that happens, I think you get everybody’s best.”

Johnson echoed the same sentiment as Washington despite losing one of the most highly acclaimed linemen in Tommy Togiai to the NFL draft.

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who forwent the draft after finishing last season with 12 solo tackles, will add experience to the younger line.

Alongside Garrett, Johnson said senior Jerron Cage, graduate Antwuan Jackson and junior Taron Vincent have emerged as possible starters on the interior.

“I’m really excited about this group — those guys all played a little bit last season, and that gives us depth on the inside,” Johnson said. “As far as the ends, we got four veterans returning and that makes it a lot easier to really teach and move forward.”

Seniors Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith and juniors Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste will lead the defense’s edge.

The defensive end position at Ohio State has historically been impactful, with three top-three selections in the NFL draft since 2016, but Johnson still wants to see an improvement from last year.

“When you sit down and watch all the pressure from last year, I think we were so close so many times for making a big play, but we didn’t get there,” Johnson said. “Now, just going back and studying that little bit, trying to change our tactical approach.”

While parts of the defense are reestablishing themselves, Washington, Johnson and the defensive staff have prepped for the reload. Ohio State’s versatility speaks volumes to its mentality — be ready to be up next at all times.

“We just have the expectation to be the toughest, baddest on the team, in the weight room, everywhere,” Mitchell said. “To be a linebacker at Ohio State, you got to compete. Tuf Borland taught me how to work, Justin Hilliard taught me how to work.”