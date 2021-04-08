“Jungle” Jack Hanna of the Columbus Zoo was diagnosed with dementia and possibly Alzheimer’s disease and will be stepping away from the public, according to a letter from the Hanna family Wednesday.

“His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated,” his daughters said in a Twitter statement. “Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside me.”

Hanna was the director of the Columbus Zoo from 1978 to 1992 and he currently serves as the director emeritus. He served as a spokesperson for the zoo until June 2020 before retiring.

Hanna was known for his live animal demonstrations on talk shows and his TV shows “Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures,” “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild” and “Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown.”

“This allowed him to bring an unparalleled level of awareness to the importance of global conservation given the unrelenting pressures of the natural environment,” the letter reads. “To say that we are abundantly proud to be his daughters is an understatement.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement Wednesday that he and his wife commended his bravery for sharing the news with Ohio and the world.

“Over the years, Fran and I have had the opportunity to take our kids and grandkids to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds,” DeWine said in the statement. “When we were there with Jack, we were so fortunate to experience his passion for animals and the natural world.”

Hanna spoke at Ohio State’s 2012 autumn commencement ceremony and visited campus in September 2012 for a live animal demonstration with the Ohio Union Activities Board.

Hanna’s daughters said although their father’s health has deteriorated, his spirits are still high.

“We can assure you that his humor still shines through,” his daughters said. “And yes – he still wears his khakis at home.”