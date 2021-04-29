Ty Chapman, a fourth-year in pharmaceutical sciences, works as an aquatic facility coordinator at Ohio State’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion and has been a member of the Boo Radley Society since 2018.

No More Water

One step forward toward

Justice judiciously rendered

Nary a night had passed before

The ground gained

Was reclaimed

Though not silently surrendered

Sidewalk Rainbow signs

Signaled no more water

Making it harder to weep

For all that we are left to keep

Are the memories of rain

The heart of humanity cries out in the streets

Fanned flames rise as buildings burn

We demand justice and until then no peace

Pressure building behind ears too deep to listen and learn

When calling for help summons the Reaper

A clamor is made, arousing the deepest of sleepers

The Thing to Fear

I had no intentions of dying

And you’re mistaken if you think that I am

Or are trying

I simply wish to walk forward

And talk toward

A solution

This event is scripted and reads easily

My troubles start and end with the part of the play that assumes my life To be measly

When compared to yours

And as I draw near

I receive your anger, self-loathing, and pain

Those feelings we refrain

From acknowledging due to fear

As you find your sapphire eyes held tight in my warm earthy brown

As you turn around

And pump round after round

Into my Body

You’ll find yourself no longer anchored to the earth by misplaced fear

The unknown pressure which once swelled up in your breast

Has left

Taking the form of the hot metal now lodged in my chest

Leaving you bereft…

A life lost and a life that begins again

Who really died in the end?