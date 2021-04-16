After his senior-year postseason run was cut short by a concussion and a shocking loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament before he could return, Ohio State forward Kyle Young is running it back for another year with the Buckeyes.

Young announced Friday that he will use the extra year of eligibility that was granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to return to the Buckeyes.

In his senior season, the Massillon, Ohio, native averaged a career-high 8.6 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds.

Young suffered his second concussion of the season in the second half of the Buckeyes’ Big Ten Tournament game against Purdue. Young had a career-high 18 points at the point he was pulled from the game.