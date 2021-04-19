It was much of the same Sunday as the Buckeyes were unable to deliver the Terrapins the first loss of their season.

No. 1 Maryland (9-0) claimed the outright Big Ten title in its 18-8 win over the Buckeyes and set themselves up to make a deep push in the NCAA tournament. No. 12 Ohio State (4-5) dropped below .500 again this season and recorded its second loss to Maryland this season.

Ohio State was able to hold off Maryland’s offensive threats and establish itself early. However, late in the second quarter Maryland would take over.

After a full-field goal from Maryland sophomore goalie Logan McNaney, the Terrapins exploded.

The game would end with Maryland scoring 16 goals in the final three quarters and sending the Buckeyes back to Columbus in need of a win next week.

Offensively, graduate attackman Jared Bernhardt shined against the Buckeyes. The attackman scored six goals and recorded an assist.

Ohio State’s offensive weapons were able to find success despite the team’s overall struggles.. Both junior attackman Jack Myers and junior midfielder Johnny Wiseman found the back of the net twice.

Defensively, Maryland leaned on senior defenseman Nick Grill to cover the experienced Ohio State attackman. Covering both Myers and graduate attackman Tre Leclaire throughout the game, the Maryland defenseman played physical defense and did not allow any easy goals.

Leclaire scored twice but was forced into three turnovers.

In goal, graduate goalie Alec Van de Bovenkamp once again got the nod for the Buckeyes. The graduate transfer was able to secure seven saves.

Maryland’s Logan McNaney made 12 saves for the Terrapins while only allowing eight goals. McNaney also recorded a full field goal in the second quarter while the Terrapins found themselves down two men.

At the faceoff, Maryland and Ohio State remained relatively even. Out of the 30 faceoffs taken Ohio State secured possession of 16 while Maryland picked up 14.

Ohio State returns Saturday for its final regular season game against Penn State in Columbus at 4 p.m.