Former Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland signed an undrafted contract with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft.

Borland, a three-year captain, anchored an experienced linebacker corps in 2020 — with four members of the unit expected to land on NFL rosters for offseason camps.

As the quarterback of the defense, Borland collected 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his final season at Ohio State.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois, native was a consistent presence on the field in his five-seasons as a Buckeye, playing in 51 career-games while racking up 228 total tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles.