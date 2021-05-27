Dr. Melissa L. Gilliam will be the next provost of Ohio State following a nationwide, six-month search.

Gilliam will begin Aug. 1, taking the place of Ohio State Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron, the university announced Thursday.

“Dr. Gilliam is a national leader in multiple areas — from recruiting, developing and building strong, engaged and innovative faculty across all disciplines to ensuring exceptional student education,” University President Kristina M. Johnson stated in a press release.

In a December email, Johnson announced that McPheron would step down from his position effective June 30. McPheron served in the position for five years and will continue at the university as a professor of entomology in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Gilliam is currently vice provost at the University of Chicago, where she has served since 2016, according to the release. She is also the Ellen H. Block Distinguished Service Professor of Health Justice and professor of obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics.

“The opportunity to work closely with President Johnson and one of the most respected and academically robust academic communities in the world is a dream come true,” Gilliam stated in the release. “I look forward to engaging with the entire Ohio State community, especially the outstanding faculty, staff, students and partners that drive our academic mission.”

Through her work as provost, Gilliam will “help advance the university’s strategic priorities,” such as increasing the total number of tenure-track faculty, according to the release. She will also help carry out Johnson’s RAISE initiative, which is meant to hire 150 diverse tenure-track faculty in the coming years.

Before serving as vice provost at the University of Chicago, Gilliam served as dean of diversity and inclusion for the university’s Biological Sciences Division, according to the release. She has also served as founder and director of the University of Chicago’s Center for Interdisciplinary Inquiry and Innovation in Sexual and Reproductive Health since 2012, and led the Program in Gynecology for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults since 2007.

She has received numerous awards and honors, according to the release. Gilliam was included in the “Newsweek/Daily Beast” list of “Women in the World: 125 Women of Impact” and was voted as one of the best doctors in America from 2007 to 2014 by her peers.

Gilliam’s appointment is pending approval by the Ohio State Board of Trustees, according to the release.