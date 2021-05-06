Attorneys representing 121 victims of former university physician Richard Strauss filed a statement condemning Ohio State’s proposed settlement program in the U.S. Southern Ohio District Court Wednesday.

In the filing, seven attorneys for one of five active cases eligible for the settlement program stated the university violated the court’s rules by discussing settlement offers through public court filings, rather than privately between counsel. It also stated Ohio State’s notice did not specify details of the settlement, “evidencing this filing was not made in good faith.”

Through the proposed Strauss Individual Settlement Program, the university would provide an average settlement amount of up to $252,551 to individual victims involved in five cases, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email Monday.

Strauss was a physician at the university’s Student Wellness Center and the team doctor for 17 varsity sports from 1978-98. An independent May 2019 investigation found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his time at the university and that Ohio State failed to act.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

By establishing this program, the notice filed by the university stated Ohio State does not waive defenses to the litigation or admit liability.

In the filing, the plaintiffs’ attorneys stated the settlement program is “self-serving” and the university has not supported victims of Strauss’ abuse. Instead, it stated the victims have been alienated and the university has refused to fairly compensate them.

“Contrary to OSU’s claims, OSU has not tried to reconcile or restore the bond with its former students,” the filing stated.

Johnson said details of the settlement program will be provided soon but declined to comment further on the plaintiffs’ response.

Wednesday’s filing opposing the settlement program stated the majority of the plaintiffs in Strauss cases, with the exception of one litigation group, have not settled with the university. The plaintiffs’ attorneys asked the court to dismiss the notice of intent to establish the settlement program filed Monday by Ohio State.

“Plaintiffs believe the only way to move forward from this impasse, to hold OSU accountable, and to get some measure of justice, is for litigation to proceed,” the court filing stated.