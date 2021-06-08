The Columbus City Council voted unanimously to remove the local mask mandate Monday.

The change will go into effect once Mayor Andrew Ginther signs the repeal, no longer requiring those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks and social distance indoors. The ordinance does not prevent private businesses from requiring customers to wear masks.

The council passed the mask mandate July 6, 2020, requiring residents over 6 years old to wear facial coverings in all public spaces, including indoor and outdoor facilities where social distancing could not be maintained, according to a July 2020 press release.

Gov. Mike DeWine lifted statewide public health orders Wednesday, including mask and capacity requirements. The decision followed the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, approximately 46 percent of the state has been vaccinated.

Priscilla Tyson, the city council chair for the Health and Human Services Committee, said although public health guidelines are changing, the pandemic is not yet over.

“We are transitioning to a different stage where the numbers are down and the restrictions are being lifted,” Tyson said.

Tyson said she encourages those who are not vaccinated to wear masks and get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are offered at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair’s Celeste Center until June 26 or at Kroger and most retail pharmaceutical locations.