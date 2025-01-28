Approximately 1,300 Ohio State students might have been exposed to meningitis after a student tested positive for meningococcal disease last week.

Kelli Newman, director of public affairs and communications at Columbus Public Health, said the student in question was diagnosed with meningococcal disease, an infection caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. This bacteria can lead to the development of meningitis — an infection of the lining that surrounds one’s brain and spinal cord — as well as bloodstream infections, pneumonia and other illnesses, Newman said.

Columbus Public Health does not know exactly how the student contracted the disease, Newman said.

“I am not permitted to release who was identified during contact tracing due to privacy laws,” Newman said.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the student worked with Ohio State Student Health Services to carry out standard contact tracing and notify those who were potentially exposed.

Social media posts have shown members of sororities at Ohio State waiting in lines to be administered the Ciprofloxacin antibiotic.

The caption of one TikTok — which has garnered around 150,000 views on the video-sharing app — states, “A girl got meningitis during rush now all the sorority girls are getting the antibiotic.”

The Lantern reached out to the sorority presidents of Alpha Phi, Kappa Delta and Delta Delta Delta to confirm speculation about members being exposed, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Potentially exposed individuals have been offered the opportunity to receive a single dose of Ciprofloxacin at the Wilce Student Health Center during its regular hours, Johnson said.

“You may have seen a Facebook post saying we’ve run out of antibiotics,” Johnson stated. “That is false. We have Ciprofloxacin in stock, and it is being distributed.”

The aforementioned Facebook post has since been deleted. More information about the Wilce Student Health Center and its services can be found on the Student Health Services website.