Columbus Police are looking for 19 more persons of interest in connection to the April 18 “Chitt Fest.”

Pictures on the Columbus Police’s Twitter account Friday show the individuals’ faces, posing and engaging in a variety of illegal activities — including flipping cars and attempting to steal a street sign. Multiple individuals appear to be wearing Ohio State apparel in the photographs.

More than 1,000 people gathered on Chittenden Avenue between High and Summit streets following Ohio State’s spring game. People at the riot flipped and destroyed seven vehicles, and although Columbus Police helicopters circled the area, no arrests were made.

This is the second time Columbus Police have identified persons of interest in connection with “Chitt Fest.” On April 22, police posted a video to their YouTube channel which compiled videos from the scene showing people flipping and destroying cars.

According to the Columbus Police’s statement, 16 people have been identified and charged for conduct during “Chitt Fest” so far. The Columbus Police are asking for community assistance in identifying additional persons of interest in connection with “Chitt Fest.”

Columbus Police are partnering with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization that acts as a link between media, law enforcement and the public, by aiding law enforcement in conviction of criminals and encouraging the flow of information, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.