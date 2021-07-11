Four similar robberies of non-Ohio State students occurred in different locations within the off-campus area between 12:19 a.m. and 3:25 a.m. Sunday.

The robberies occurred at 11th and East Chittenden avenues, 66 E. Patterson Ave., East Lane and Indiana avenues and Indianola and East Lane avenues, according to a public safety notice.

During each crime, reports indicate the victim was approached by two unknown male suspects wearing dark face masks. The suspects showed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to the public safety notice.

Individuals with information related to these crimes are encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.